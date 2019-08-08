Fintiri Visits Buhari, Asks President To Upgrade Federal Medical Centre

Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The governor who was the leader of a delegation known as Leaders of Thoughts visited the President on issues affecting the state.

Part of the requests presented before the President was to convert the Modibbo Adama University of Technology in Yola to a conventional university.

Similarly, the Adamawa State government wanted the Federal Government upgrade of the Federal Medical Centre to a teaching Hospital.

Reacting, the President requested that a formal request be submitted to his office, promising to review the request and act accordingly.



