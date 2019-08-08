Buhari Receives Security Briefings From Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received briefings from service chiefs are currently in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The meeting was held at the President’s office in the State House.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not yet known it might not be unconnected to the prevailing security situation in the country.

President Buhari has had a series of meetings, with different groups of eminent Nigerians including traditional rulers, over security issues in the country.

The security issues include the spate of banditry, kidnapping and rising deadly criminal activities across the country.

Also, this is perhaps the first time the President will be meeting with the heads of security agencies after the United States-based publication, Wall Street Journal reported that Nigerian soldiers were secretly buried in secret graveyards in Borno state, a story the Nigerian military has denied.

