Police Arrest Man Accused Of Raping, Impregnating 10-Year-Old Girl

The Benue State Police Command has arrested a man identified as Terna Taga accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl.

The child was delivered of a baby girl through caesarean section by a team of doctors after some humanitarian workers raised the alarm on social media and admitted her to the hospital after three days of protracted labour.

While parading the suspect on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Mukaddas said 15 others were also arrested for various criminal activities bordering on gun manufacturing, armed robbery and kidnapping.

“One 10-year-old girl (name withheld) who is an orphan living with her uncle was allegedly raped by one Terna Taga, 18 years old of North Bank, Makurdi.

“The victim became pregnant and has been delivered of a baby girl. Investigations reveal that the uncle was making arrangement, having known her condition to marry her out to an old blind man, when he discovered that she is pregnant,” he said.

The police boss who stressed that the girl’s uncle is on the run, said that the suspect will be arraigned in court.

Speaking on efforts made in fighting crimes in the state, the CP explained that the Command received a distress call from residents of Otukpo on August 5 that some robbers were terrorising the community.

According to him, police personnel were immediately drafted to the area who succeeded in making some arrest.

“Officers were deployed to the scene where one Ahmad Yusuf Ali (Male) was arrested with a locally made pistol and charms.

“His other gun members are still at large and efforts are being made to arrest them. Investigation is equally in progress,” he said.