UPDATED: Sowore To Be Detained In DSS Custody For Next 45 Days

The Abuja division of a Federal High Court has granted the Department of State Service (DSS) an application to detain the convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore in their custody.

The vacation judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo said he will grant the application only for a period of 45 days.

The Judge added that the 45 days will start to count from today.

Although the DSS had asked for 90 days in line with Section 27 Sub -Section 1 of the Terrorism Act Justice Taiwo held that the “MAY” in that section is a directory which gives the court discretion to decide as to the number of days to give the applicants and having looked at all the prayers and evidence attached, he is of the view to grant 45 days for the applicants to carry out their investigation.

He said, however, the DSS is at liberty to return to court via an application to ask for more days.

The DSS had earlier on Tuesday approached the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, seeking leave to detain Sowore, for 90 days to enable it to carry out further investigation.

Sowore, who is the publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 elections was arrested in the early hours of Saturday by operatives of the DSS in a hotel in Lagos.

The state agency said Sowore was arrested on account of the #RevolutionNow protest which he had spearheaded.