This Might Be The Best Video You Will See About Nigeria Today

A video of the Nigerian Military performing at an event in Edinburgh has gone viral all over social media stirring mostly lovely reactions, with some labeling it as a reminder clip of what Nigeria can achieve if her people dwell in peace and without bias.

The clip which was brought to the fore by Tolu Ogunlesi who is in charge of digital communications for @NGRPresident and @asorock, shows the Nigerian Military performing at the 2019 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (REMT).

The parade beautifully fuses military drills and cultural displays highlighting some of Nigeria’s heritage.

This year the Nigerian Military was invited to the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (REMT) @EdinburghTattoo, now ongoing. Someone (no idea yet who) made this video of the Nigerian contingent’s performance (The Brigade of Guards) & shared, with commentary. It’s beautiful to watch. pic.twitter.com/eNEg1MvqYm — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) August 8, 2019

Below are some of the reactions that the video clip generated all over Twitter.

Nigeria has everything it needs to be great…just for useless people bent on ruining it. So proud of this performance — Tolulope Peperenpe (@omotunde_torlu) August 8, 2019

Nigeria is such a great country if we can jointly fight ethnic jingoism & religious bigotry — Dr. Ben Gbenro (@bengbenro) August 8, 2019

The Nigerian military has been the institution I have been most proud of in Nigeria…they have their shortcomings but I can tell you for free they are the most patriotic citizens we have. — Cos I’m Happy 🇳🇬🇶🇦 (@omo_ologo_intl) August 8, 2019

This is marvelous to watch, like i am totally impressed. How were they so perfect, was it cos they went to the abroad? These were the same guys that did the parade during democracy day but they werent this perfect on that day.Could it be that they practiced more or Nigeria Factor — Patron Brown (@SeGzyB19) August 8, 2019

@toluogunlesi God Bless You for sharing this video.

I was moved watching it and the commentator did exceptionally well.

Am a proud Nigerian and will always be. — eguando tone jeff (@teguando1) August 8, 2019

Feeling more Nigerian now. Hearing them sing one of my tribal song even made me more prouder . — Atuokoye Chidubem (@Trinity_Don_JFK) August 8, 2019

..2 ..every second of that display is full of message of hope. 2nd instrumental. 🎼 ekeneem gi chim, ebe nkpóró gi oku iza’m. Thank you Jov that you answered when I caled. I just wish I can have a priviledge to serve this lovely country, like these men. @HQNigerianArmy ,

SALUTE! — EKENE NWANEDO (@TundeMusaEkene) August 8, 2019

The best country in the black world.

Long life Nigeria:

Long life @MBuhari the @NGRPresident — Baba Abbey (@TAIWOISAACABIOD) August 8, 2019

Just watched again!👏👏👏👌👌👌

Teary eyes and wild imagination of what Nigeria will become when all building blocks are completed.

God bless @HQNigerianArmy

God bless @DefenceInfoNG

God bless @NigerianNavy

God bless @NigAirForce

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. — GAS (@shittu10) August 8, 2019

With this, no sane man in the world would want Nigeria to break up. — Olufaithy 3455 (@adisaomobale) August 8, 2019

1…formed a wall around the civilians facing other nations. I see this significant. It shows how they protect us from external intrusion.

While the civilians are dancing in merry, the soldiers are stiff an focussed trying to secure their happiness. — EKENE NWANEDO (@TundeMusaEkene) August 8, 2019

The commentator sounds like one of them, as he knows exactly what they are doing. #ProudlyNaija — ToluxTee (@buddah24) August 8, 2019

Thanks to whoever that made this video. — Chibuike Alagboso (@alagboso) August 8, 2019

It was an awesome scene at Edinburgh castle our military did us proud. pic.twitter.com/858DyeDXVH — Abdulgani Oluwafemi Oseni (@os1ga) August 8, 2019

More than most, the NA evokes national pride — Victoria Okosun (@vickyslyrics) August 8, 2019

I say it every time, Nigeria is one of the most endowed (if not the most) and gifted nation on earth. If fighting an outside force or for foreign glory, we are united…..but internal unity is what we need to work on….. — Dele | (@DEOlutayo) August 8, 2019

My brother so beautiful,so emotional

,so touching,it’s soul lifting its hope for the future.O Nigeria my pride.Just wished the connection between the military and the ordinary Nigerians which they showcase here could replicate itself in our society. — Adeola🇳🇬🔴 (@adeolagabriel1) August 8, 2019

Even the British were astonished at our stunts, march past and cultural dance. This is very nice…. — Ọmọ́túndé Olúfúnké (@Funkemyfun) August 8, 2019

Nigerian Army not all about fighting terrorism and bandits, not sure they publisize that enough which is quite sad really. People don’t know a lot the activities our Armed forces perform outside Nigeria…. — Aminu I. Ida (@aminu3214) August 8, 2019

Many know this but they just like to bring down their country. I am proud of my country anyday and time. — Taheer Momodu (@Taheer101) August 8, 2019