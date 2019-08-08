This Might Be The Best Video You Will See About Nigeria Today

Channels Television  
Updated August 8, 2019

 

A video of the Nigerian Military performing at an event in Edinburgh has gone viral all over social media stirring mostly lovely reactions, with some labeling it as a reminder clip of what Nigeria can achieve if her people dwell in peace and without bias.

The clip which was brought to the fore by Tolu Ogunlesi who is in charge of digital communications for @NGRPresident and @asorock, shows the Nigerian Military performing at the 2019 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (REMT).

The parade beautifully fuses military drills and cultural displays highlighting some of Nigeria’s heritage.

Below are some of the reactions that the video clip generated all over Twitter.



