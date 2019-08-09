AAC Faction Expels Sowore, Dissociates Self From #RevolutionNow Protest

Channels Television  
Updated August 9, 2019
Omoyele Sowore (file)

 

A faction of the African Action congress (AAC) has announced the expulsion of its national chairman and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore.

The party faction also dissociated itself from the “RevolutionNow” protest which Mr Sowore planned.

This was announced at the AAC’s national convention in Owerri the Imo state capital where the party also elected Mr Leonard Nzenwa as the new national Chairman.



