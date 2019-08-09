Alleged $2m Money Laundering: EFCC To Arraign Atiku’s Lawyer Next Week

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), will arraign Mr Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie in court next week.

Mr Osagie who is a legal advocate of Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, will be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lagos on a three count charge against him.

The charges border on alleged laundering of $2m in the build-up to this year’s general elections.

Also named in the charge is Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, who is said to be his brother.

READ ALSO: Atiku’s Son In Law To Be Arraigned On Wednesday

The EFCC alleged that the two defendants conspired between each other to make a cash payment of $2m on February 12, 2019, without going through a financial institution.

The offence is said to be contrary to Sections 18(a) and 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 and were liable to be punished under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

Channels Television gathered that the defendants will likely be arraigned next week.