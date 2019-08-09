Atiku’s Son-In-Law To Be Arraigned On Wednesday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has filed a two counts charge of bordering on allegations of Money Laundering against Abdullahi Babalele who is a son in-law to former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to the charge signed on behalf of the EFCC by its prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, Abdullahi committed the offence in February, 2019.

The two counts against Abdullahi reads;

COUNT 1: That you ABDULLAHI BABALELE on or about the 20th day of February, 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court. procured Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000. 00 (One Hundred and Forty Thousand United State Dollars) without going through a financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

Count 2: That you ABDULLAHI BABALELE on or about the 20th day of February,2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, aided Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000. 00 (One Hundred and Forty Thousand United State Dollars) without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

Channels Television’s judiciary correspondent, Shola Soyele gathered that the defendant is currently in EFCC custody and will be arraigned before Justice Nicolas Oweibo of the Federal high court, Lagos on Wednesday, the 14th of August.