BREAKING: Commercial Drivers Block Kaduna-Abuja Highway In Protest

Commercial drivers have blocked both lanes of the Kaduna -Abuja highway in protest.

The protest and blockage of the highway has left hundreds of motorists and travelers trapped for hours.

The commercial drivers are protesting after a police officer allegedly shot a commercial driver at a checkpoint near Masari U-Turn.

An eyewitness told Channels Television that the incident occurred at about 5:00am after the commercial bus driver refused to give an N1000 bribe to the Police at a checkpoint.

The eyewitness claimed that the police officer shot the driver after he insisted on giving the officer N500 instead of the N1,000 which he demanded.

After the death of the driver, his colleagues plying the highway emerged in their hundreds and barricaded the road.

Security operatives have since been deployed to the area to ensure the matter is brought under control.

The barricaded Kaduna -Abuja highway is the gateway linking North to West and Eastern parts of Nigeria.

See more photos of the highway blockage below…