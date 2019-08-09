Kogi APC Primaries: Court Orders Parties To Maintain Status Quo

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has asked parties in a suit filed by four aggrieved members of the Kogi State executive committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to maintain status quo.

The aggrieved members are seeking for an order of court to restrain the party from adopting the Indirect Voting mode in selecting its candidate for the forthcoming governorship election.

The court ruled that pending the hearing and determination of the suit on August 19th 2019, the parties should maintain status quo.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo sitting as the vacation judge in his ruling on Friday held that in view of the urgency of the matter it will be better to give accelerate hearing to the main suit rather than grant the interim injunction been sort.

He also says he will abridge the time for hearing to enable the court to hear it and deliver it to position.

He therefore ordered that nothing must be done until the hearing and dispensation of the main suit on August 19, 2019.

The four aggrieved had earlier filed an experte application asking the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to restrain the party from adopting the Indirect Voting mode in selecting its candidate for the forthcoming governorship election.

The plaintiffs, who are members of the State Executive Committee as well as delegates in the primary election slated for August 29, predicated their actions on the grounds that the indirect system of voting if allowed would not provide a fair and level playing ground for all participants.

The plaintiffs in the exparte motion with marked: CS/833/19, include Destiny Aromeh, Isa Abubakar, Noah Aku and Joy Onu, first to fourth plaintiffs respectively while the APC is the defendant in the case.