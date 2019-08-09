Declare Security Emergency, Soyinka Tells Buhari

Updated August 9, 2019

 

Professor Wole Soyinka has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare security emergency across the nation. 

The Nobel Laureate made this call yesterday in Akure while addressing newsmen at the Fagunwa Study Group 2nd International Conference with the theme: Wole Soyinka, D O Fagunwa and the Yoruba Artistic Heritage.

Professor Soyinka decried the killings, kidnapping and all forms of criminal activities that have continued to plague the nation.

“I think there should be a declaration of security emergency throughout the land and measures taken accordingly.

“There are many directions of security lapses, you know it here especially in Ondo State, it is a calamity throughout the nation. There is an emergency,”Soyinka said.



