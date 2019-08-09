‘Nigeria Will Always Be Proud Of You,’ Buhari Tells Akintola Williams At 100

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with a renowned chartered accountant and legendary teacher, Chief Akintola Williams as he turns a centenarian today.

The President in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity congratulated Akintola for many honours and pride brought to Nigeria and Africa.

President Buhari also commended Chief Williams for his pioneering and pacesetting roles and for laying the foundation for many institutions in the country, which include Nigerian Stock Exchange and Institute of Chartered Accountants, which have long turned into strong pillars of the Nigerian economy.

“As first chartered accountant in Africa, the President believes Chief Williams’s prudent utilisation of time from his youth, and a proclivity for looking beyond circumstances, separated him early for global recognition, turning him into an institution that many will continue to study and draw inspiration from.

“President Buhari extols the centenarian’s adventurous spirit of seeking and taking up challenges like music, arts, and promotion of culture, underscoring his willingness to always serve the country and move it to greater heights through knowledge, wisdom, and counsels to leaders,” the statement read in part.

President Buhari, therefore, joined family, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating with Chief Williams on his 100th birthday, and for achieving the feat of inspiring the largest professional services firm in Nigeria with Deloitte & Touche.

He prayed that the almighty God will grant Chief Williams health and strength to continue serving God, the country and humanity.