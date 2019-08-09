PHOTOS: Drama At Abuja Train Station Over Alleged Ticket Racketeering

There was a rowdy scene at the Idu train station in Abuja over alleged ticket racketeering by railway officials.

Angry passengers overwhelmed security staff at the terminal and forcefully made their way into the station to board the train heading for Rigasa in Kaduna State.

Some of them who claimed they got to the station early enough to purchase tickets blamed the rowdy situation on officials of the station.

READ ALSO: Angry Passengers Overwhelm Security Officials At Abuja Train Station

A staff of the media team of Nigeria Railway Corporation, however, claimed to be very busy when contacted to respond to the allegation.

See photos below: