Investigative Panel Visits Scene Where Police Officers Were Killed

A panel set up by the police to investigate the killing of three officers and a civilian on Friday visited the scene of the incident.

The incident occurred on Wednesday along the Ibi – Wukari road, Taraba State when the officers were on investigative duties within the area.

According to the Force Spokesperson, DCP Frank Mba, the officers had gone to arrest one Alhaji Hamisu who was indicted in a series of high-profile kidnap incidents.

But in reaction, the Army claimed that the incident was a mistake as troops of the 93 Battalion Takum, mistook them for kidnappers and therefore engaged in a gun battle with them.

See photos below of the investigation panel at the scene, led by Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Abba Kyari.