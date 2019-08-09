Pochettino Concerned By Transfer Window ‘Mess’

Mauricio Pochettino fears the decision to shut the Premier League transfer window before many of the other major leagues could “create a mess” at Tottenham Hotspur.

Pochettino signed Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis on Thursday’s deadline day after breaking their transfer record on Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele earlier in the window.

But clubs in Italy, Spain and Germany, who all start their domestic seasons later than the Premier League, still have several weeks to sign players from England.

With Tottenham stars Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen all linked with moves this summer, Pochettino is worried that his players will be distracted and potentially end up leaving without replacements being available.

“All the personal situations, it is not right to talk. There is a lot of rumours. We cannot waste time talking about every rumour that appeared on the news,” Pochettino told reporters on Friday.

“That is another point to argue that we are at a disadvantage with European clubs because they have 20 days more, because I think it is a big mistake for the Premier League to allow that.

“In this situation we open the door for clubs in Europe to try and create confusion in the club. The Premier League cannot give this advantage to European clubs because we are going to compete with them … they can create a mess in a club like us.”

Despite Pochettino’s concerns, he was still in confident mood ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Pochettino had called for them to “act like a big club” and chairman Daniel Levy has responded to that demand.

‘I’m a Happy Man’

“I am very happy, like I told you before I was happy with my squad and now to add some more players,” Pochettino said.

“You are always thinking that players can bring good energy and help us achieve all that we want.

“We will see what happens, but I am so happy with the way the squad is. I was happy before, I am happy plus. I am a happy man.”

Rose’s future remains uncertain after he did not go on Tottenham’s pre-season tour in order to arrange a move away from the club.

But it looks as if he has been reintegrated into the squad after Pochettino said he was a “very important part of my plan” despite the arrival of Sessegnon, who could fill the same role in the long-term but isn’t fit yet.

“Sess is so young, 19 years old. He can potentially be a very good player, still not much Premier League experience,” Pochettino added.

“He was playing as a winger, not a full-back at Fulham. Ryan is maybe behind Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele, they are 23 and 22 (respectively) and have more experience playing at a high level.

“Ryan is injured for maybe three or four weeks and then we’ll see how he is going to adapt.”