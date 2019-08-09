Siasia’s Mother Still In Captivity After Three Weeks

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has raised an alarm that Samson Siasia’s mother, Beauty Ogere Siasia, is still being held hostage by kidnappers.

The group said this in a statement on Friday by its chairman, Alambo Datonye, almost four weeks after the woman was abducted from her residence in Bayelsa.

“Nearly a month since the woman’s kidnap on July 15 at her country home at Odoni in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state, the old woman is still languishing in the hands of her abductors,” the group said.

It added, “This should not happen to anyone, talk less of an aged mother of Coach Siasia who brought joy to millions of Nigerians and Bayelsans as a player and a tactician donning the national colors, bringing glory to the country.”

The group called on the kidnappers to release Madam Ogere unconditionally and reunite her with her loved ones.

They also urged security agencies and the government to act swiftly and efficiently to ensure the release of the woman and others being held against their will.

“No sane society develops with individuals held against their will, with the perpetrators of this unconscionable act getting away scot-free.

“The pain and trauma the Siasia family is going through are better imagined than experienced,” the statement said.

SWAN in Bayelsa called on the relevant agencies to be alive to their responsibilities of safeguarding the lives of every citizen and bring to a halt criminal activities such as kidnapping in the country.

Following the kidnap of the former Super Eagles striker and coach, the Bayelsa State Police Command said it was working in collaboration with other security agencies to apprehend the suspects and rescue the victim.