Tekno Features Zlatan In ‘Agege’, Launches Record Label

Afro-Pop singer and dancer, Augustine Kelechi, popularly known by his stage name, Tekno, has released the video of his buzzing single, Agege.

Featuring the Zanku master, Zlatan, the visual for the Club banger was shot by TG Omori and produced under Tekno’s new music label, Cartel Music.

The music video was released days after the Chief Executive Officer of Made Men Music Group (MMMG), Ubi Franklin announced Tekno’s departure from his label.

Tekno left MMG after the expiration of his five-year contract to start his own record label – Cartel Music.

Ubi Franklin made the announcement of Teckno’s departure from MMMG on his Instagram page.

He also eulogising Tekno as a talented singer.

Read Ubi Franklin’s post on Tekno below…



