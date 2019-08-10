Eid-El-Kabir: PDP Asks Nigerians To Remember Families Of Fallen Heroes

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for support for the families of fallen heroes in the country.

It made the called in a statement on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“Nigerians should always remember the sacrifices of our fallen heroes by reaching out to their families at this trying time,” the party said in its Sallah message.

It also called for prayers and support for the nation’s gallant troops who are making sacrifices and putting their lives daily on the line in protecting the people.

The party urged Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Kabir to imbibe the life of total trust in the Almighty God in all spheres of life.

According to the PDP, the Eid-el-Kabir indeed offers Nigerians great lessons on selflessness and absolute trust in God, as exemplified in the life of Prophet Ibrahim.

It called on all compatriots to use the occasion to particularly pray for the nation, reach out and share with the less privileged, the deprived, as well as victims of escalated insecurity in various parts of the country in the recent time.

The party also asked leaders in all walks of life, including public office holders, faith-based and community leaders, captains of industry and employers of labour to note that their positions were bestowed on them by God for service to humanity, and for which they must give account.

It prayed for the unity, peace, stability and development of the country and wished Nigerians, particularly the Muslim community, a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.