FBI Investigating US Financier Epstein’s Death

The FBI is investigating the apparent suicide in a New York prison of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, the Justice Department said Saturday.

The department’s Bureau of Prisons made the announcement as questions were raised as to how a high-profile inmate who had apparently attempted to kill himself last month could take his life in what is supposed to be a highly secure federal facility in downtown Manhattan.

Epstein was charged with trafficking girls for sex.

READ ALSO: US Financier Epstein Commits Suicide In Prison

The bureau said Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center “from an apparent suicide.”

It said staff began life-saving measures and Epstein was eventually rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The FBI is investigating the incident,” said the bureau.

AFP