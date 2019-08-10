FBI Investigating US Financier Epstein’s Death

Channels Television  
Updated August 10, 2019
The wealthy US financier Jeffrey Epstein, indicted on charges he trafficked underage girls for sex, committed suicide in prison, US news media reported on August 10, 2019. / AFP

 

The FBI is investigating the apparent suicide in a New York prison of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, the Justice Department said Saturday.

The department’s Bureau of Prisons made the announcement as questions were raised as to how a high-profile inmate who had apparently attempted to kill himself last month could take his life in what is supposed to be a highly secure federal facility in downtown Manhattan.

Epstein was charged with trafficking girls for sex.

READ ALSO: US Financier Epstein Commits Suicide In Prison

The bureau said Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center “from an apparent suicide.”

It said staff began life-saving measures and Epstein was eventually rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The FBI is investigating the incident,” said the bureau.

AFP



More on World News

Israeli Army Kills Four Armed Palestinians On Gaza Border

North Korea’s Latest Missile Test Undermines International Peace Efforts – EU

US Financier Epstein Commits Suicide In Prison

Myanmar Landslide Kills 34, Many More Feared Missing

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV





Advertisement