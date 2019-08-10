Flood Sweeps 15 Oil-Producing Communities In Imo

No fewer than 15 communities have been submerged by flood in the river-rine and oil-producing local government areas of Ohaji Egbema and Oguta in Imo State.

The state coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Evans Ugoh, confirmed this to Channels Television.

According to him, the flood sacked many homes and farmlands while the devastating effect has caused heavy damage to the livelihood and economic well-being of the people of the area.

Ugoh noted that apart from being oil-producing communities, the affected areas are purely agrarian communities.

He said after concluding its assessment on the incident, NEMA would put appropriate measures in place immediately come to the aid of the people to cushion the effect of the flood.

Ohaji Egbema and Oguta are the two main oil-producing and river-rine LGAs in the state.

In both local governments, over a hundred communities are located at the bank of the River Niger and during heavy rains, these communities are always major causalities of flooding as a result of the overflow of the river.

Mmahu, Etekuru, Obiaakpu, Abor, Oguta I and II, Ezi Orsu, Orsu Obodo, Umuorji, Abacheke are some of the communities affected most by the flood.

Some of the victims narrated their ordeal during an interview with Channels Television and called for the government’s intervention.

Reacting to the incident, a lawmaker representing the area in the House of Representatives, Mr Uju Kingsley, promised to raise the issue on the floor of the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

He, however, called on the federal and state governments to urgently come to the rescue of the people and provide immediate rehabilitation that would help cushion the effect of the flood.