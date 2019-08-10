New Signing Felix Shines As Atletico Beat Juventus

Atletico Madrid’s forward Joao Felix (C) shoots to score past Juventus’ goalkeeper Wojciech Tomasz Szczesny during the International Champions Cup football match between Atletico Madrid v Juventus on August 10, 2019 in Solna outside Stockholm, Sweden. Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

 

Summer arrival Joao Felix scored twice as Atletico Madrid beat Serie A winners Juventus 2-1 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Forward Felix, 19, who cost the Spanish club 126 million euros ($142 million) in July and was bought to fill the void left by the departure of World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann, netted either side of Sami Khedira’s equaliser on 29 minutes.

Brazilian right-back Danilo, who joined Juve on Wednesday, came off the bench to make his debut.

Two of Maurizio Sarri’s other summer signings in Adrien Rabiot and Matthijs de Ligt started the fixture in Stockholm as did Cristiano Ronaldo but former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey remains sidelined with a thigh issue.

Juve begin their Scudetto title defence at Parma on August 24 and Atleti start their La Liga campaign next Sunday at home to Getafe.

