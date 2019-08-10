Offu’s Death: Miyetti Allah To Shut Down Activities For Two Days In Enugu

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, and northern leaders have resolved to shut down business activities for two days to allow intensive security sensitisation against killer herdsmen in the state.

The south east zonal leader of the association, Gidado Siddiki, who briefed journalists in Enugu said the sensitization tour from august the 14th, will cover both market and every Fulani settlement in Enugu.

The group regretted the unfortunate killing of Reverend Father Paul Offu and pledged its commitment to work with security agencies in ensuring peace in the state.

He said, “In appreciation of the good gesture, which Enugu State has extended to us, we are prepared to join hands with the police, the military and other security agencies in ensuring maximum security in our neighbourhood.”

The Northern leaders, therefore, expressed their “profound appreciation to Enugu State Government for the peace that prevails in the state which according to them has helped in their business as well as “the peaceful co-existence they have enjoyed over the years.

Rev. Fr. Paul Offu was shot dead along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area by yet to be identified hoodlums.