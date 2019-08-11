40 Killed, 260 Wounded In Clashes In Yemen’s Aden – UN

August 11, 2019
Yemeni supporters of the southern separatist movement pose for a picture with a tank they confiscated from a nearby military base in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on August 10, 2019. Nabil HASAN / AFP

 

Fighting between pro-government forces and separatists in Yemen’s second city Aden has killed around 40 people and injured 260 others including civilians, the UN said on Sunday.

“Scores of civilians have been killed and wounded since August 8 when fighting broke out in the city of Aden. Preliminary reports indicate that as many as 40 people have been killed and 260 injured,” a UN statement said.

