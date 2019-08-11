Again, Armed Men Invade UI Hostel, Injure Two

Armed men numbering about 15 suspected to be robbers have yet again invaded another hall of residence in the University of Ibadan.

The armed men stormed the Abdulsalami Abubakar Hall of residence which is comprised of four blocks and houses housing postgraduate students, carting away valuables and injuring two male students.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Idowu Olayinka, who confirmed the attack to Channels TV via the phone call, said the attack took place in the female wing of the hostel around 2 am.

Professor Olayinka explained that the two students were injured while the robbers were trying to escape after one of the students spotted them and raised an alarm.

According to the VC, the police authorities have visited the scene of the crime and commenced an investigation into the matter.

Sunday’s attack comes barely a month after a similar robbery took place.