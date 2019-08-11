Eid-El-Kabir: Senate President Urges Muslims To Imbibe Virtues Of Obedience, Perseverance

Updated August 11, 2019
Ahmed Lawan

 

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, as they celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan urged all Muslims to draw inspiration from “the exemplary virtues demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim through his sacrifice, patience, steadfastness, generosity and obedience to Allah’s command and constituted authority”.

