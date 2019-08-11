Ganduje Directs District Heads Not To Attend Emir Sanusi’s Durbar

Kano government has instructed all district heads to celebrate this year’s traditional Hawan Daushe in their Respective Emirates.

The instruction comes following certain calls that “all District Heads” were “directed” to attend Durbar at the Kano Emir’s palace.

Reacting to these calls, the Kano state government directed all district heads to attend the popular Hawan Daushe Durbar at their respective Emirates.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary Abba Anwar.

The statement reads, “It is therefore directed that, District Heads from Bichi Emirate should attend their Hawan Daushe with the First Class Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, District Heads from Rano Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir Alhaji Dr Tafida Abubakar (Autan Bawo).

“All District Heads from Karaye Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II, all District Heads from Gaya Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir and those District Heads from Kano Emirate are also directed to attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II”.

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje will attend the traditional Hawan Daushe Durbar at the Emir of Kano’s palace, followed by a cultural night dinner in honour of Guinea’s President Professor Alpha Conde and other foreign diplomats.