Lampard Trusts Chelsea Youngsters For Man United Clash

Harry Maguire will make his first appearance as the world’s most expensive defender as Manchester United host Chelsea on Sunday hoping the England international will be the key figure to shore up a leaky defence.

Maguire joined United for £80 million ($96 million) from Leicester and makes his debut alongside £50 million right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the Red Devils aim to remedy a defence that conceded 54 Premier League goals last season to finish sixth.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put his faith in youth with Scott McTominay and Andreas Perreira also starting in midfield with experienced figures like Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Ashley Young relegated to the bench.

There is also a youthful look to Frank Lampard’s first-team selection as Chelsea manager as the former England international handed starts to Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham.

American international Christian Pulisic has to wait for his Premier League debut as he starts on the bench.

AFP