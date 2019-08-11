My Administration ‘Irrevocably Committed’ To Providing Quality Governance – Dapo Abiodun

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to providing focused and quality governance.

He gave the assurance in a statement on Sunday while felicitating with Muslims as they mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

“Let me assure all our people that our Administration remains irrevocably committed to providing focused and qualitative governance that will create an enabling environment for Public-Private Sector Partnership (PPP) which is fundamental to creation of an enduring economic development,” he said.

Speaking further, he called on Muslims to emulate the qualities of Prophet Ibrahim which he says include patience, perseverance, steadfastness and obedience which according to him, are key to nation building.

“As we celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir Festival, it is important that we also take note of the lessons of the festival. We should all emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s patience, perseverance, steadfastness, obedience and commitment as vital ingredients toward the successful implementation of the “Building our Future Together” Agenda,” he said.

The governor also called for the continued support, cooperation, and prayers of the people of the state while asking them to celebrate in moderation.

“Let me enjoin you all to celebrate with moderation. We must all remember that even this celebration is an act of worship to Allah. And, I pray that God accepts all our worship as Ibadah. May He also grant us good rewards in this life and hereafter”.