Nigerian Air Force Kills Dozens Of Terrorists, Destroys Hideouts In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force has said that its Air Task Force of the Operation Lafiya Dole has killed several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at multiple locations within Kollaram, a settlement on the fringes of Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State.

The Air Force spokesperson, Air Commodore Ibukunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the operation which was conducted on August 9, 2019 is part of the ongoing Operation GREEN SWEEP 3.

Daramola added that the operation targeted three compounds in the village, where Human Intelligence reports had earlier indicated that the ISWAP fighters were concentrated.

Consequently, following confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which showed significant presence of the terrorists in the designated areas, the ATF scrambled 3 Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the locations.

He further stated that the ammunition of the Jets hit the desired points of impact of the targets causing damage to the buildings and neutralizing dozens of the terrorists.