‘Africa Has Lost A King,’ Stars, Fans Mourn DJ Arafat

Updated August 12, 2019

Nigerian music stars and fans of Cote D’Ivorain singer, DJ Arafat, on Monday took to social media to mourn after the shocking news of his death.

David Adeleke popularly known as Davido and Yemi Alade was one of the Nigerian stars who paid condolence after news of DJ Arafat’s death went viral.

They joined many other fans to flood the social with heartfelt tributes.

Among the tributes was a video by Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade dancing with  DJ Arafat with the caption, “RIP DJ Arafat. #Africa has lost a legend.”

DJ Arafat died on Monday morning after a motorbike accident in an Abidjan hospital.

He died at the age of 33.

 

See tweets of tributes poured on the late singer below…

 

 



