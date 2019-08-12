‘Africa Has Lost A King,’ Stars, Fans Mourn DJ Arafat
Nigerian music stars and fans of Cote D’Ivorain singer, DJ Arafat, on Monday took to social media to mourn after the shocking news of his death.
David Adeleke popularly known as Davido and Yemi Alade was one of the Nigerian stars who paid condolence after news of DJ Arafat’s death went viral.
They joined many other fans to flood the social with heartfelt tributes.
Among the tributes was a video by Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade dancing with DJ Arafat with the caption, “RIP DJ Arafat. #Africa has lost a legend.”
DJ Arafat died on Monday morning after a motorbike accident in an Abidjan hospital.
He died at the age of 33.
See tweets of tributes poured on the late singer below…
RIP DJ Arafat 💔💔, #Africa has lost a Legend. pic.twitter.com/xya6RvObsf
— 🤜🏾 #WOMANOFSTEEL 🤛🏾 (@yemialadee) August 12, 2019
A very sad news this afternoon The King of is dead RIP my brother my friend DJ ARAFAT this is a very big loss for all of in africa🇨🇮😢😓😢😓😢😓😢😓😷😷😷😷😷 #ripdjarafat pic.twitter.com/Lstc9hpTak
— J Martins (@Realjmartins) August 12, 2019
An African giant gone! RIP DJ Arafat. pic.twitter.com/YzXO8NCpxB
— 👁🗨 (@BoMulume) August 12, 2019
Too many good songs.
This feels so unreal;
😢😢😢 RIP YOROBO I LOVE YOU! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4rXY07RK1L
— Davido (@iam_Davido) August 12, 2019
RIP DJ Arafat(33)💔 pic.twitter.com/p9BDwLZ2lP
— DJ Virus (@djvirusofficial) August 12, 2019
DJ ARAFAT
Peace pic.twitter.com/aIk39EgafA
— Toe Diro (@Toe15350749) August 12, 2019
RIP Dj Arafat one of my best Francophone musicians 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mYEB4kGQxJ
— BlAcKLoVe♥ (@IamMachaveli) August 12, 2019
Rest In Peace to Ivory Coast Coupe Decale Legend, Houon Ange Didier, aka DJ #Arafat. The cause of death was a motorcycle accident late Sunday night in Abidjan, Côte D’Ivoire.
May his music and legacy live on forever
🇨🇮
🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/qcpXHOFePP
— Moses Ngwanah (@mosesngwanah) August 12, 2019
Rest in peace DJ Arafat! 33😔☹️
This is very sad pic.twitter.com/VLOVkNZBcM
— Ťuńečhî (@i_am_hbozz) August 12, 2019
Drop Any Dj Arafat Music You Know??”
Mine is Yorobo
😢😢😢 RIP YOROBO I LOVE YOU! ❤️.” pic.twitter.com/PDs4uiIFKX
— HEAD BOY™ (@ChiadiNelson) August 12, 2019
DJ Arafat has died in a road accident. He was 33 years old.
He gave Africa this massive Hit and so many more like it.
Sleep well KING!pic.twitter.com/AHAu8dC6Bk
— Pastor Clinton of Abuja😇 (@Pastor_CVB) August 12, 2019
dj arafat 🙏🏽🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/VTaiaTR1cj
— • D r o u m s y 🐼 (@DRioline) August 12, 2019
If there is a turn up in heaven shut it down, rest on Dj arafat 💘 pic.twitter.com/Hs8R3LVxBh
— Toon Day (@toon_day) August 12, 2019
