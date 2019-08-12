‘Africa Has Lost A King,’ Stars, Fans Mourn DJ Arafat

Nigerian music stars and fans of Cote D’Ivorain singer, DJ Arafat, on Monday took to social media to mourn after the shocking news of his death.

David Adeleke popularly known as Davido and Yemi Alade was one of the Nigerian stars who paid condolence after news of DJ Arafat’s death went viral.

They joined many other fans to flood the social with heartfelt tributes.

Among the tributes was a video by Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade dancing with DJ Arafat with the caption, “RIP DJ Arafat. #Africa has lost a legend.”

DJ Arafat died on Monday morning after a motorbike accident in an Abidjan hospital.

He died at the age of 33.

See tweets of tributes poured on the late singer below…

A very sad news this afternoon The King of is dead RIP my brother my friend DJ ARAFAT this is a very big loss for all of in africa🇨🇮😢😓😢😓😢😓😢😓😷😷😷😷😷 #ripdjarafat pic.twitter.com/Lstc9hpTak — J Martins (@Realjmartins) August 12, 2019

An African giant gone! RIP DJ Arafat. pic.twitter.com/YzXO8NCpxB — 👁‍🗨 (@BoMulume) August 12, 2019

DJ ARAFAT

Peace pic.twitter.com/aIk39EgafA — Toe Diro (@Toe15350749) August 12, 2019

RIP Dj Arafat one of my best Francophone musicians 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mYEB4kGQxJ — BlAcKLoVe♥ (@IamMachaveli) August 12, 2019

Rest In Peace to Ivory Coast Coupe Decale Legend, Houon Ange Didier, aka DJ #Arafat. The cause of death was a motorcycle accident late Sunday night in Abidjan, Côte D’Ivoire. May his music and legacy live on forever

🇨🇮

🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/qcpXHOFePP — Moses Ngwanah (@mosesngwanah) August 12, 2019

Rest in peace DJ Arafat! 33😔☹️

This is very sad pic.twitter.com/VLOVkNZBcM — Ťuńečhî (@i_am_hbozz) August 12, 2019

Drop Any Dj Arafat Music You Know??” Mine is Yorobo 😢😢😢 RIP YOROBO I LOVE YOU! ❤️.” pic.twitter.com/PDs4uiIFKX — HEAD BOY™ (@ChiadiNelson) August 12, 2019

DJ Arafat has died in a road accident. He was 33 years old. He gave Africa this massive Hit and so many more like it.

Sleep well KING!pic.twitter.com/AHAu8dC6Bk — Pastor Clinton of Abuja😇 (@Pastor_CVB) August 12, 2019

dj arafat 🙏🏽🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/VTaiaTR1cj — • D r o u m s y 🐼 (@DRioline) August 12, 2019