Anybody Who Tells You Buhari Is Not Doing Well Is A Liar From Hell – Joe Igbokwe

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr Joe Igbowe, has asked Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Igbokwe, who appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday blamed the nation’s woes on the previous administrations since 1999.

According to him, anyone with the insinuation” that President Buhari’s government has not done well is ‘a liar from the pit of hell’.

“You (PDP) were there for 16 years and we didn’t see anything. In the midst of plenty, I cannot lay my hands on anything.

“Support your leader, don’t be a distraction. Anybody who tells you Buhari is not doing well is a liar from the pit of hell given where we are coming from,” he said.

His comments follow a reaction by a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ken Okolugbo that the APC led-Federal Government has not fared well in its cardinal promises.

The APC had swept to power in 2015 promising to urgently address the nation’s security, economy and fighting corruption.

On corruption, the PDP chieftain accused the President of favouritism in the graft war.

“I will never give a pass mark, the only pass mark I will give is in terms of security. And our security is in tatters now.

“On the issues of corruption, I have always said it that there is favouritism. Though they have made a significant progress, a lot of money has been recovered,” he said.

But speaking on the home-grown school feeding programme, he noted that the initiative does not cover more than 15 states.

While lauding the Federal Government for launching the Treasury Single Account (TSA) seen to encourage transparency in governance, he faulted the current administration for not tolerating criticism.