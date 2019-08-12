Barcelona Goalkeeper Neto To Undergo Surgery On Wrist Injury

Barcelona’s back-up goalkeeper Neto will undergo surgery after injuring his left wrist, the club announced on Monday.

Neto suffered the injury in training and is unlikely to be fit for Barca’s opening La Liga game away to Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

“Goalkeeper Neto is to undergo surgery this Tuesday on a fractured scaphoid bone in his left hand sustained in training while on the US tour,” a club statement read.

“Doctor Xavier Mir will perform the operation in the presence of the Club Medical Services. Afterwards, he will make a statement to explain how the surgery has gone and to offer an approximate recovery date.”

Neto joined Barcelona this summer from Valencia, with fellow goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen leaving Camp Nou and going the other way.

Coach Ernesto Valverde is already likely to be without Lionel Messi against Bilbao. Messi missed the friendly win over Napoli on Saturday after sustaining a calf tear in training last week.

AFP