BREAKING: El-Zakzaky, Wife Depart Nigeria For India

Sheikh Ibrahim El-zakzaky has left Abuja for India for medical treatment.

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, left with his wife and other security personnel aboard an Emirate Airline.

El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja earlier on Monday, following the order of a Kaduna State High court which granted them leave to undergo treatment at an Indian hospital of their choice.

This followed an application by El-Zakzaky’s counsel and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), to allow them to travel for treatment as a result of their deteriorating health condition.

Justice Darius Khobo, thereafter, granted the leave on August 5, adding that the IMN leader and his wife would be accompanied abroad by officials of the Kaduna State Government.

Their trial is expected to resume as soon as they return from the trip.