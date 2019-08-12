Igbokwe Must Admit That Nigerians Are Hungry – Okolugbo

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member and a political analyst, Ken Okolugbo, has faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its style of governance.

Appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Okolugbo said the ruling party should admit that Nigerians are hungry.

“I can’t condemn entirely everything that President Muhammadu Buhari has done. I have said it and I have tried to always be objective.

“But Igbokwe must admit that we are hungry. Nigerians are hungry. The economy is bad. We need to move to a next level (of economic prosperity),” he said.

While comparing the previous PDP administration with the current APC, Okolugbo admitted that his party’s government wasn’t so perfect.

He recalled that the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, apologised to the masses following some inconsistencies that characterised their previous administration.

Despite that, however, he maintained that his party performed better in office than the current administration.

“I am not saying we had a perfect government, let us stop that blame game. We have passed that era of the blame game.

“We have always said it that PDP’s government isn’t perfect. In fact, Secondus apologised to Nigerians. For somebody to apologise, does that not tell you that we didn’t do well in a lot of areas?

“But we are looking at it. When you marry two wives, you compare the two wives. You have married the PDP, now you are married to the APC. Now Nigerians can see for themselves. We did better than what we are currently seeing,” he said,

But reacting, APC Publicity Secretary in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, criticised the PDP for wasting the nation’s resources within its 16 years of power.

“You (PDP) were there for 16 years and we didn’t see anything. In the midst of plenty, I cannot lay my hands on anything,” he said.

Although Igbokwe admitted the nation is faced with myriads of challenges, he, however, said they cannot be fixed in a single day.

According to him, previous presidents have dealt with several challenges facing Nigeria, even as the country grapples with population growth.

“If the President can solve all the problems of Nigeria in one day, they would have done it in the 60s. It’s a continuum.

“As the population is growing, the problem will continue to grow. As Nigeria is growing, the problem will continue to grow. So problems will never disappear from the face of the earth,” he said.