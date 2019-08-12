International Youth Day: Gbajabiamila Seeks Transformation Of Educational System

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has urged governments at all levels to fashion out ways of transforming the Nigerian educational system to strengthen the capacity of the youth.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, in which he was commemorating the International Youth Day, the Speaker noted that the government has the primary responsibility of ensuring that every Nigerian is given access to basic and qualitative education.

According to him, the essence of education is to proffer solutions to challenges confronting humanity.

The Speaker further stated that democracy and good governance would thrive in an atmosphere where a sizeable proportion of the populace is educated and well enlightened about their civic responsibilities.

While assuring that the 9th House of Representatives under his leadership would prioritise issues concerning the education sector, Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila emphasized that revamping the sector has become imperative.

The Speaker had in 2016 during his tenure as the House Majority Leader sponsored a bill to provide access to higher education for Nigerians through interest-free loans.

The Bill, which has been reintroduced in this Assembly and has gone through its first reading, proposes a Nigeria Education Bank, which will be established by law to provide education for all Nigerians without any discrimination.

He said: “As we celebrate the International Youth Day, I intend to use the office of the Speaker and the instrumentality of the law to fast-track the passage of this and others Bills that are capable of restoring hope to our youth to reposition them for the tasks of nation-building and global competitiveness.

“It is indisputable that the global economy is knowledge-driven, while the private sector has continued to play a leading and pivotal role in the economic development of states and nations.

“This is why we need to transform the Nigerian Educational System and why the youth should be encouraged to broaden their skills,” the Speaker said.

Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila added, “I wish all Nigerian youths a happy International Youth Day”.