WeRememberSam: NFF Marks 30th Anniversary Of Samuel Okparaji’s Death

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Monday, remembered football star, Samuel Okparaji and eulogised him, marking the 30th anniversary of his death.

In a tweet on their official NFF said, “It’s been 30 years since this real and true Nigerian Patriot passed on while on duty for the country. Keep resting in peace, Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji. #WeRememberSam.”

The group in the tweet also shared an emotion-laden one minute video to pay tribute to Okparaji.

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick in a quote in the video said, “We still feel and respect the labours of our heroes past, and we want to say today, being the 30th year that Late Okwaraji passed on while playing.

“We still feel the sacrifice and patriotism that he showed, playing for this great country. And we have learnt great lessons from that patriot, even as we continue to use his attitude to guide young talents.”

It’s been 30 years since this real and true Nigerian Patriot passed on while on duty for the country. Keep resting in peace, Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji. #WeRememberSam pic.twitter.com/GjUNjCZTlx — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 12, 2019

Okwaraji was born on May 19, 1964.

Apart from being a professional lawyer, who played for Nigeria, Okwaraji was also a qualified lawyer who had a masters in international law from the Pontifical Lateran University of Rome.

He died August 12, 1989, during the Italia ’90 World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Angola at the National Stadium, Surulele, Lagos.