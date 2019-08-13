Body Found Near Scene Of Sydney Knife Attack

Channels Television  
Updated August 13, 2019
Police gather at the crime scene after a man stabbed a woman and attempted to stab others in central Sydney on August 13, 2019. PHOTO: Saeed KHAN / AFP

 

Australian police said they had discovered a body near the scene of a knife rampage in central Sydney on Tuesday.

The police, however, said they are still determining whether it was linked to the attack.

A police spokeswoman told AFP the body had been discovered in the central business district where one person was earlier stabbed and a man was arrested, but officers were still “conducting enquiries” to determine what happened.

A man had earlier stabbed a woman and attempted to stab others in central Sydney on August 13, 2019.

He was later pinned down by members of the public and detained by police.

Police said the woman was in a stable condition and there were no immediate reports of other injuries, despite “a number of attempted stabbings by the same offender.”



More on World News

India Monsoon Floods Kill More Than 200

Detained Kyrgyzstan Ex-President Accused Of Coup Plot

TUI Profits Collapse As Boeing 737 MAX Ban Bites

Protesters Block Departing Passengers At Hong Kong Airport

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV





Advertisement