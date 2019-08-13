Khafi To Face Met Police Investigation For Appearing On BBN Without Permission

Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem, who is a Metropolitan Police officer in the United Kingdom, has come under investigation for appearing on the reality show without permission by her employer.

Khafi, although was granted unpaid leave was refused the request to take part in the reality show.

The Met spokesperson told UK Sun that the force is aware that the officer has appeared on the show without authority and an investigation has been set up.

“The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and will be carrying out an investigation into the circumstances.

“The Met does not support the officer’s appearance nor does she represent the Met whilst appearing on the show.

“All officers have a duty to behave with professionalism and in a manner that does not bring the Met into disrepute whether on or off duty,”

“Those who do not behave professionally risk breaching police standards of professional behaviour, and may be dealt with by way of misconduct proceedings,” the spokesperson said.

One of her colleagues whose name was not mentioned said other officers are furious because of her participation on the show without approval.

The colleague explained further that Khafi travelled to Nigeria for the show without approval.

“She’s a serving British police officer — it’s outrageous. She asked permission to go on the show but, when her request was refused, she went anyway.

“Her out-of-office email reply blatantly says that she is away from work, yet no one does anything.

“Other officers working with her are furious that she can just disobey orders then swan off the Africa and tarnish the reputation of the force.”

Khafi is also being probed for having sex with fellow housemate, Ekpata Gedoni on the show.

The UK Police Force added that any officer found to have breached police standards of professional behaviour could face misconduct proceedings.

The 29-year-old Ekiti State indigene joined the UK Police as a Constable in 2015.

She plans to spend the prize money of N30million on hosting a travel show in Nigeria, as well as investing in charity.