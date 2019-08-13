New Spectacles Capture 3D Images

Snap-on Tuesday unveiled new-generation Spectacles sunglasses that can take 3D pictures to share on its Snapchat messaging service known for ephemeral posts.

Spectacles 3, set for release late this year, were described as a limited release and priced at $380, more than twice the price of an “Original” version available at the Southern California company’s website.

Spectacles sunglasses with built-in cameras that synchronize wirelessly with smartphones to share pictures or video snippets to Snapchat were launched in late 2016.

“Today we’re excited to introduce Spectacles 3, the latest version of Spectacles sunglasses with dual cameras designed to capture the world in 3D,” the company said in an online post.

“Two HD cameras on either side of the frame capture depth and dimension the way your eyes do, and power new augmented reality creative tools to enhance your Snaps.”

Snapchat was a hit with young internet users, and popular features included filters and lenses that could be used to playfully or artfully modify images.

The new Spectacles model comes as Snapchat works to hone augmented reality capabilities.

“It’s easy to reimagine your favourite moments with a suite of new 3D Effects,” Snap said while pitching the new sunglasses available for preorder at spectacles.com.

“Create your own magic moment, or add new lighting, landscapes, and other magical effects to an entire scene with a swipe.”

The ability to augment views of reality whether through special eyewear or smartphone camera lenses has been an area of keen interest and investment by technology companies such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

Snap chief executive Evan Spiegel said in April that the mobile phone app is regularly used by 75 per cent of all 13- to 34-year-olds in the United States.

It had 190 million daily users — about 60 million more than Twitter — but is still operating at a loss.

Messaging app Snapchat, while widely popular among younger users, has struggled to turn a profit since its creation in 2011.

Earlier this year it unveiled new features including an integrated gaming platform, an expansion of its original series and new partnerships with developers.

AFP