Buratai Sends Representative To Celebrate Sallah With Recuperating Troops

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday celebrated the Eid-El-Kabir with recuperating troops at the 7 Division Medical Centre and Hospital Services, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri.

He was represented at the event in Borno State by the Chief of Training and Operations (Army), Major General E. Udoh.

Buratai said the Nigerian Army had lived up to expectations and remains ahead of the threats bedeviling the country, despite some daunting challenges.

According to him, the Eid El-Kabir festival reminds the officers and soldiers of the significance of loyalty, obedience and sacrifice, even as it provides a unique opportunity for the personnel to reflect and redouble their efforts towards fulfilling their roles and justifying the confidence reposed in them by Nigerians.

The army chief commended the sacrifices of troops in the ongoing operations across the country as they discharge their statutory responsibilities satisfactorily.

He noted that troops’ dedication to duty has ensured that the Nigerian Army remains the stronghold of the nation’s unity.

Buratai also paid tribute to troops who paid the supreme price in various operations across the country.

He, however, gave assurance that the army would continue to meet its obligations to their families to ensure that the void left by their loved ones was not felt.

