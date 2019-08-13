Police Use Pepper Spray In Clash With Hong Kong Protesters

A small group of riot police used pepper spray to beat back protesters outside the city’s airport on Tuesday night as they tried to escort a man who was being taken away in an ambulance.

Around two dozen officers found their police van blocked by a few hundred hardline protesters as it followed the ambulance, an AFP reporter on the scene said.

READ ALSO: Body Of Franco-Irish Teenager Found In Malaysia

The police officers jumped out of the van to clear a path, using pepper spray on the crowds and detaining at least two people.

AFP