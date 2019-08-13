Protesters Block Departing Passengers At Hong Kong Airport

Pro-democracy protesters blocked passengers at departure gates in several sections of Hong Kong airport on Tuesday, a day after a sit-in forced authorities to cancel all flights to and from the major international hub.

In both terminals of the airport, protesters blocked paths to departure gates, though several dozen passengers were able to push through.

Hong Kong airport had earlier re-opened on on Tuesday, August 13 after a rally the day before by thousands of pro-democracy protesters triggered an unprecedented shutdown, but hundreds of flights were still listed as cancelled.

AFP