Three Reported Killed As Festival Turns Violent In Isheri Community

Three persons have been reportedly killed and several others injured allegedly by soldiers in Isheri Olofin community in the Kara area of Ogun State.

The incident is said to have occurred on Monday night during the celebration of the yearly ‘Isheri Day’ festival.

According to the residents, one of the victims who was alleged to have been hit by a stray bullet died instantly while two others died in the hospital from gunshot wounds.

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the Command, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, explained that two deaths have so far been reported at the Divisional Police Station in the area.

He added that investigations have begun to unravel the real circumstances that led to the killing.

Mr Oyeyemi vowed that those behind the killing would be brought to book and called on residents of the community to remain calm.