VIDEO: El-Zakzaky, Wife In Ambulance En Route To Indian Hospital

The leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenat are spending their first night at the Mendata Hospital in New Delhi, India where they are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Channels Television received a video on Tuesday evening showing El-Zakzaky and his wife being conveyed to the hospital in an ambulance and being attended to by doctors.

This comes a day after the couple left Abuja and made a stopover in Dubai, before taking another flight to Delhi.

They are accompanied by officials of the Kaduna State government and personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The medical trip followed the order of the Kaduna State High Court which granted El-Zakzaky and his wife leave to undergo treatment abroad after they had been in custody since 2015.

The court also said the IMN leader must return immediately after treatment to face his charges.

El-Zakzaky is facing charges of homicide, unlawful assembly, disruption of public peace and other offences which he has pleaded not guilty to.