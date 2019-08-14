Chief Imam’s Son, Two Others Kidnapped In Ogun Community

Suspected kidnappers have abducted three persons from Ode Omi community in Ogun State.

The victims were said to have been kidnapped on the eve of Sallah in the community, a boundary town between Ogun and Lagos States in Waterside in Ogun East senatorial district of the state.

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the abduction of the three persons, including the son of a chief imam.

“On the eve of Sallah, some hoodlums came from the creeks and they attacked the residents of Ode Omi community where about three persons were abducted and they were taken to the creeks,” Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi who is the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun told Channels Television on Wednesday.

He, however, noted that the police have swung into action to rescue the victims and apprehend the suspects.

Oyeyemi insisted that the Command was committed to securing the lives and properties of the people of the state.

He warned kidnappers and others involved in various crimes to stay away from Ogun, adding that the police would not relent in their resolve to rid the state of criminal activities.

The Command’s spokesman said, “We are still investigating, and the Commissioner of Police has given a directive that we should ensure that those people are rescued unhurt. We are on it and very soon, we are going to get them rescued.

“Enough is enough; we are not going to fold our arms while some hoodlums will attack the good people of Ogun State. They will definitely be brought to book.”