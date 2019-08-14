Court Convicts Six For Cyber Crime In Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has convicted six persons for cyber crime related offences in Abuja.

The convict were: Omonigho Efe Obed; Ifeanyi Godwin, a.k.a Jeff Williams; Igwe Ajoku Clinton, a.k.a Dave Hyatt; Egbekonye Emeka goes by two aliases (a.k.a) Wilson Weber and Robert Kemp; Martins Chika, a.k.a Daniella Alfred and Sunday Ani.

Omonigho, Godwin, Igwe, Egbekonye and Martins Chika were arraigned before Justice Nkeonye Evelyn Maha of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja for crimes bordering on fraudulent inducement, impersonation and obtaining under false pretence while Sunday Ani, doing business with name Beauty Rise Concept, was arraigned for criminal breach of trust before the same judge.

In the amended charges read to Igwe, Omonigho and Godwin, the trio pleaded “guilty”, prompting the prosecution counsel, Maryam Aminu Ahmed, to pray the court to sentence the defendants accordingly.

In a separate rulings, the trial Judge, Justice Maha, sentenced Omonigho to six months in prison with option to pay a sum of N300,000.00 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira) as fine to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Judge also ordered forfeiture of his Infinix phone and Hp laptop to the federal government.

The Judge also ruled that the convict should pay a sum of $300 (Three Hundred Dollars) to his victim, Ruth Hendrickson, as restitution through the American Embassy and in the case that the victim could not be reached after a period of 6 months, the money should then be forfeited to the Federal government.

In same vein, Justice Evelyn Maha sentenced Ifeanyi Godwin a.k.a Jeff William to six months imprisonment with an option of fine to the tune of N50,000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira), his Iphone 6plus X be sold and the proceed paid into the treasury single account (TSA) of the federal government and evidence of payment be sent to court. He also ordered the convict to file an affidavit of good behaviour before the court.

Also, the judge sentenced Igwe Ajoku Clinton, a.k.a Dave Hyatt to a six-months non-custodial sentence under the supervision of the prosecution counsel, Maryam Aminu Ahmed. He also ruled that a sum of N50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) be paid as fine, another sum of 500 Euros and $50 be paid to the victim, Dave Hyatt and Razo by the EFCC through the American embassy, as well as his Gionee F100 be forfeited to the federal government.

On account that the defendant refuse to comply with the prosecution observing the non-custodial sentence, he should be taken back before the court.

In the case involving Egbekonye Emeka, a.k.a Wilson Weber and Robert Kemp, who was charged for impersonation and fraudulently inducing an American, Charllotte to part with a sum of $850 (Eight Hundred and Fifty Dollars), prosecution counsel, Fadila Yusuf, asked the court to convict and sentence the defendant after he pleaded guilty to the two-count charge that was read to him.

The trial judge also convicted and sentenced Emeka to one year imprisonment on counts 1 and 2, which are to run concurrently, with option of fine of N400,000 (Four Hundred Thousand Naira) on each count.

In a related development, Justice Evelyn Maha sentenced Martins Chika to prison for impersonating an American, Daniella Alfred in a bid to fraudulently obtain properties from his unsuspecting victim.

Chika however pleaded guilty to the one count ammended charge preferred against him by the EFCC which prompted the prosecution counsel, Bamidele Akanmode, to pray that the court convict the defendant and sentence him accordingly.

Justice Maha thereafter sentenced Chika to six months imprisonment with an option of N200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) fine.

However the story of Sunday Ani, who operates with a business name, Beauty Rise Concept, was different as he was arraigned for criminal breach of trust.

While operating under the business name, he took possession of sum the of N5,000, 000 (Five Million Naira) from his victim, Oseghale Blessing Nkiruka, for purpose of supplying cosmetic products but converted the money to personal use.

The one count charge reads: “That you Sunday Ani, doing business with the name and style of Beauty Rise Concept on or about the 6th day of July, 2018 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court being entrusted with the sum of N5,000,000 (Five Million Naira) by Mrs. Oseghale Blessing Nkiruka for the purpose of supplying cosmetic products to your customers within Abuja and you dishonestly converted the money to your own use in violation of the discharge of the Saif trust and thereby committed criminal breach of trust contrary to section 311 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 312 of the same Code.”

He pleaded “guilty” to the charge. Bamidele Akanmode, the prosecution counsel prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant.

Justice Maha who ruled that the defendant is guilty as charged, sentenced him to two months imprisonment with an option of fine to the tune of N100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira).