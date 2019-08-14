FIFA, UEFA, Others Shower Praises As Okocha And Siasia Celebrate Birthdays

Former captains of the Super Eagles, Jay-Jay Okocha and Samson Siasia have celebrated their birthdays.

The football legend turned 46 on Wednesday while Siasia, former coach of the Nigerian football team turned 52.

Although both men were well congratulated by their fans and the football community, Okocha’s birthday caught the attention of the world’s football governing body, FIFA.

Others who congratulated the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bolton player are the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), UEFA, and the English side.

The NFF took to Twitter to celebrate the two former Super Eagles captains.

Read the tweets below:

Happy birthday to former @NGSuperEagles captain, the legendary Austin ‘So Good they named him twice’ Okocha. Have a good one JJ! 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🍾🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/4H4EcGkfS5 — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 14, 2019

🎂 We would like to wish club legend and the man so good, they named him twice, @IAmOkocha a very happy 46th birthday! If you are a bit too young to remember this man, follow the link below and be blown away. 😍 👉🏻 https://t.co/IFi90NXWLR#BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) August 14, 2019

Moved so good they named him twice 🌪️💀 Join us in wishing former @NGSuperEagles and #SGEagles wizard Jay-Jay Okocha (@IAmOkocha) a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/G7EVQ3Y6Uu — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_us) August 14, 2019

Happy birthday to you Jay Jay Okocha. One of the best footballers Nigeria’s had#Congratulations — Egere, Kpughinaneea (@Egerekpughinane) August 14, 2019

Happy birthday football magician. Austin Jay Jay Okocha. Wllnp. Hip hip hurray 🎂🍾🍹 — Oladimeji Azeez king (@galaz8277) August 14, 2019

Thank you @FIFAcom for the recognition of Jay Jay Okocha on his Birthday.

Soo good they named him twice. Bolton Wanderers FC will never forget your Magic. @NGSuperEagles of Nigeria will forever be grateful for those wonderful display of football artistry of yours. Thank You JJ. — John Okunyomih (@jon_steady) August 14, 2019

Happy Birthday to legendary Jay Jay Okocha. 🙌🙌🙌⚽⚽⚽⚽ — Khameeyor Hakeem (@KamiyoHakeem) August 14, 2019

Jay Jay Okocha… HBD #Legend He brings nothing to the table, he is the table. 😁😁😁😁 Enjoy your view. pic.twitter.com/VowPUNmK7m — Nigeria Football ⚽ (@NGfooty) August 14, 2019

Jay-Jay Okocha, so good they named him twice. His bday is just another reason to watch his tango with Oliver Kahn 😍 pic.twitter.com/6WQvA92VB5 — David Kappel (@kappilinho) August 14, 2019