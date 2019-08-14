FIFA, UEFA, Others Shower Praises As Okocha And Siasia Celebrate Birthdays

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated August 14, 2019

 

Former captains of the Super Eagles, Jay-Jay Okocha and Samson Siasia have celebrated their birthdays.

The football legend turned 46 on Wednesday while Siasia, former coach of the Nigerian football team turned 52.

Although both men were well congratulated by their fans and the football community, Okocha’s birthday caught the attention of the world’s football governing body, FIFA.

READ ALSOBalotelli Set For Return To Italy

Others who congratulated the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bolton player are the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), UEFA, and the English side.

The NFF took to Twitter to celebrate the two former Super Eagles captains.

Read the tweets below:



More on Sports

Rohr Invites Musa, Other Players For Ukraine Friendly

Balotelli Set For Return To Italy

Judgement Day For Real Madrid As Zidane’s Second Coming Begins

Sala, Pilot ‘Exposed To Carbon Monoxide’ – Investigators

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV





Advertisement