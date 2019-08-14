Rohr Invites Musa, Other Players For Ukraine Friendly

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has called up 23 Super Eagles players for the international friendly with the Senior National Team of Ukraine scheduled for Dnipro Arena on Tuesday, September 10 with Saudi Arabia-based Skipper Ahmed Musa leading the call.

Tyronne Ebuehi, who missed the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals where Nigeria won bronze due to injury, has been recalled after recovering from injury, and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Kelechi Iheanacho who couldn’t make the AFCON team are back in the mix.

England –based duo Alex Iwobi and Iheanacho have been listed in midfield roles. Germany –based goalkeeper Emil Maduka Okoye has been invited for the first time, as Scotland –based midfielder Joe Aribo, but there is no place for South Africa –based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, defenders William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun and Jamilu Collins, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Chukwueze have also been called.

Ukraine is rated number 25 on the FIFA ranking while Nigeria is 33rd.