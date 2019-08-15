BREAKING: Court Grants Bail To Atiku’s Son-In-Law

A Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has granted bail to Abdullahi Babalele, a son-in-law of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo admitted Babalele to bail on Thursday in the sum of N20million with one surety in like sum.

The judge said the surety must be resident in Lagos and must produce evidence of means through an affidavit.

Babalele was also directed to deposit his international passport, which has been with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), with the court.

