Buhari Orders ICPC To ‘Conclude Investigation, Prosecute’ Obono-Obla

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to conclude its investigations and proceed to prosecute Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, the suspended chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.

The President had earlier directed Obono-Obla’s immediate suspension from office following the crisis arising from series of petitions from legal practitioners, concerned public spirited citizens and public officers, alleging abuse of office, intimidation, unauthorized malicious investigation, financial impropriety, administrative misconduct and forgery/falsification of records.

The suspension follows the receipt and consideration of the interim investigative report of the ICPC on the issues raised.

Meanwhile, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, Esq. has been directed to immediately take over the affairs of the Special Investigative Panel (SPIP).